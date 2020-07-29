Miranda Lambert Celebrates first #1 Hit in 6 Years
Getty Images
Miranda Lambert racks up her career seventh Number One single this week on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts with “Bluebird.” This is her first chart-topper in six years, and Miranda co-wrote it for her Wildcard album with Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick.
Miranda tells Roy Gregory that this Number One in particular calls for a celebration, even during a global pandemic.
“Bluebird” is the second single from Wildcard.
FAST FACTS
- Miranda’s previous Number One hits include 3x Platinum ACM Song of the Decade “The House That Built Me” and “Mama’s Broken Heart”; 2x Platinum “Over You”; Platinum “Automatic” and “White Liar”; and Gold-certified “Heart Like Mine.”
- She is currently nominated for ACM Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Wildcard) and Music Event of the Year (“Fooled Around and Fell In Love” featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack). The ACM Awards is set to air on CBS on September 16th at 8 p.m. ET.