Miranda Lambert Celebrates first #1 Hit in 6 Years

Jul 29, 2020 @ 9:47am
Miranda Lambert racks up her career seventh Number One single this week on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts with “Bluebird.” This is her first chart-topper in six years, and Miranda co-wrote it for her Wildcard album with Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick.

Miranda tells Roy Gregory that this Number One in particular calls for a celebration, even during a global pandemic.

“Bluebird” is the second single from Wildcard.

  • Miranda’s previous Number One hits include 3x Platinum ACM Song of the Decade “The House That Built Me” and “Mama’s Broken Heart”; 2x Platinum “Over You”; Platinum “Automatic” and “White Liar”; and Gold-certified “Heart Like Mine.”
  • She is currently nominated for ACM Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Wildcard) and Music Event of the Year (“Fooled Around and Fell In Love” featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack). The ACM Awards is set to air on CBS on September 16th at 8 p.m. ET.

2020 hasn't offered a whole lot to celebrate, especially for musicians. But I am celebrating this week.  I'm celebrating happiness and the feeling of artistic freedom in a time where we all feel a little caged. I'm celebrating country music and all the joy it has brought to my life. I'm celebrating ALL the fans,  the writers , the musicians, the crews, and bands, radio and streaming services, venues big and small for allowing me to have the most wonderful career for the last 17 years. “Bluebird" is officially a number one song. It's been 8 years since I had a number 1 on the billboard charts and 6 years on mediabase. I have spent my life doing what I love and I feel more blessed and humbled than ever to have this song of hope resonate with you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And thank you to @lukedick for allowing me to write this beautifl idea with you and to @nataliehemby (my Dean Dillon ) for bringing it home. Also Jay Joyce for bringing it to life and giving it wings, @iamtreyfanjoy for setting this bluebird free in the most beautiful video. And my mangament Shopkeeper MGMT @marionkraft and @sonynashville records for fighting for this song and for me. Turns out we did have a wildcard up our sleeve. #bluebird #wildcard #1

