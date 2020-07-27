Miranda Lambert Celebrates a Huge Milestone… “Daisy Duke” Style
…In A Blue Polka Dot Bikini Top & Short Shorts
Miranda Lambert was in a celebratory mood over the weekend as the singer celebrated her Billboard number one hit, “Bluebird.” It’s the first time Lambert has hit the top spot in eight years.
In an Instagram post, Lambert described the hardships of not being able to tour, over the past few months. But she says she has been adjusting to the current circumstances.
Lambert thanked her fans, and those who worked on “Bluebird,” with her.
She posted two photos to celebrate her chart-topping success. One photo showed her, dressed in a sparkling number, which most will remember from the “Bluebird” video. Another offered a more casual look: in denim shorts and a blue and white polka-dotted bikini, with her hair up in a bun, and a red bandana tied around it.