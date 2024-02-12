Miranda Lambert at the “Puppy Bowl”

Miranda Lambert took part in the “Puppy Bowl” on Animal Planet yesterday. It’s the 20th year they’ve done it. Team Ruff beat Team Fluff this time, 72 to 69.

The whole thing is a big adoption drive, and Miranda has a charity called MuttNation. So that’s why she was involved. (Here’s a clip. If you missed it, you can stream the Puppy Bowl on Max or Discovery+.)

She also announced a contest where you can win free tickets to her “Velvet Rodeo” show in Vegas. Just sign up through her website by February 25th. (Taste of Country)