Miracle League of Joliet Looking for Players-Volunteers for 2020 Season
Miracle League History: The Miracle League Organization began in 1998 in Georgia, when Eddie Bagwell
who was a Youth Baseball Association’s coach, invited the first child with a
disability to play baseball on his team. The following year, the Miracle League
began with 35 players who had disabilities. The first season was played on a dirt
field. In December, of 1999, the league broke ground on the custom-designed
Miracle League field, which was the first of its kind. Today there are over 275
Miracle League Organizations across the country reaching over 200,000 children
and young adults with disabilities.
The Miracle League of Joliet was formed in 2008. It is a non-profit baseball
league for children and young adults (ages 4-19) with disabilities. The rules
emphasize participation with every player getting a turn to bat each inning. A
volunteer “Buddy” assists each player both at bat and on the field. Games are
played on a custom-designed field, featuring a rubberized turf, free from
obstacles to ensure players can round the bases and play baseball safely.
2020 Registration: Now through April 1 st
2020 Spring Season: May 9 th through June 13 th
2020 Fall Season: September 5 th through October 10 th
Schedule: All games are played on Saturdays only
Games are played at: Miracle League Field (Joliet Slammers Stadium , just past Center Field) Located at 120 East Clinton Street, Joliet, IL 60432 just
north of DuPage Medical Field, on Clinton Street.
Cost: $45 fee each season for each child. Includes a hat, shirt, award and insurance
Discount: Receive a $15 discount if you register a child for both spring and fall at the same
time
Register Online at: www.miracleleagueofjoliet.com
Mission: Our mission is to provide opportunities for children and young adults with
disabilities to play Miracle League baseball, regardless of their abilities. We
cannot change or cure the medical issues life has dealt our children with
disabilities, what we can do is provide them with an opportunity to experience the
joy and benefits which come from playing our national pastime: Baseball.
………………………………………………………………………………………………
Additional Info: Last year, the White Sox Foundation invited 30 of our players to play baseball
with some of their players on the field at White Sox Park. They fully outfitted all of
our players and provided buddies and lunch for everyone – including the
families – which totaled around 300 people.
The White Sox have invited us back this year
………………………………………………………………………………………………
Last season, the Miracle League of Joliet sent three players to the National All-
Star Games in Iowa.
………………………………………………………………………………………………
Community: The University of St. Francis Varsity Baseball Team assists our players every
Saturday
The Joliet Catholic High School student council helps to provide fun carnival
games during the season
………………………………………………………………………………………………
Buddy Program: Buddies must be at least 12 years of age to participate in this program and must
complete a brief training program prior to assisting a player.
Being a Buddy is a commitment to a group of highly deserving individuals in an
area that many have never had an opportunity to participate in before. It is a
commitment to a team, a player and the community that is reaching out to
support their needs.
Being a Buddy is also a rewarding experience. By assisting a player, a Buddy will
have the opportunity to learn about a special player and help him or her achieve
a sense of accomplishment and enjoy baseball. The Buddy system pairs each
player with a Buddy to assist them on and off the field.
Buddies duties will vary from full assistance for a player who may have severe
mobility problems to offering guidance to players who can walk, run and perform
many physical actions. Buddies may also assist players who do not have the
mental or retentive ability to follow the rules of the game.
Buddies can be fellow schoolmates, college or high school students, athletes,
Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts or any individual or group who wishes to volunteer their
time to give the child the gift of baseball and a smile that touches us all.
Buddies are expected to attend all of their team’s scheduled games, as well as
the above-mentioned training session and a “get-acquainted” session prior to the
start of the season. Buddies can share responsibilities with another buddy if they
know they will not be able to make all the games. If something comes up and you
cannot attend a game, you will be expected to notify your Buddy Leader.
Buddies will randomly be assigned teams unless otherwise requested
Buddy Leaders will be assigned to each team to coordinate pairing of Buddies
with players. In most cases, Buddies will assist the same player throughout the
season.
By giving only a few hours of your time not only will you make a difference in a
special child’s life, but you will also create a positive awareness in yourself. For
questions, please contact Sharon Ferro 815-258-3799.