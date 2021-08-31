      Weather Alert

Minority Advocacy Groups Calling Redistricting Process A Sham

Aug 31, 2021 @ 11:58am

Minority advocacy groups across Illinois are calling the state’s redistricting process a sham. Change Illinois Executive Director Madeleine Doubek says updated maps released yesterday are worse than the ones rushed through originally. Chicago Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights representative Ami Gandhi called the process secretive at yesterday’s redistricting hearing and says it harms minority communities. Representative Tim Butler is the minority spokesperson for the House redistricting committee and called the recent hearings on the issue a joke because of how fast the latest maps were put together.

