Minooka Polling Place Evacuated Following Gas Odor

A Grundy County polling place was evacuated this morning following a smell of gas permeating through the building this morning. Minooka Fire crews were called to the Lake Trails Clubhouse in the 400 block of Misty Creek Drive for a smell of gas.

The building was quickly evacuated for about a half hour, and less than 10 voters were inconvenienced. Grundy County Clerk Kay Olson has told WJOL that she is in contact with Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland and the Illinois State Board of Elections to extend the time of voting at that location to 7:30pm.

Voters who were not able to vote during the time of the gas leak can also vote at the Grundy County Courthouse in Downtown Morris.

