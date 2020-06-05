      Weather Alert

Minooka Gun Dealer Sees Gun Sales Spike This Week

Jun 5, 2020 @ 9:43am

Roy Gregory had a chance to talk to Brian McNichols of MMI Guns in Minooka. Roy visited the local gun shop on Wednesday and found things to be a little busy

205 W. Mondamin St. Unit B Minooka, 60447
“The Orange Door Off The Alley!”
815-467-9123

Tues/Thurs 4:00pm – 8:00pm
Wed/Fri 10:00am – 6:00pm
Sat 10:00am – 4:00pm
Sun & Mon – CLOSED

MMI Guns offers a full range of services
At MMI Guns, we’re here to serve all of your firearms and training needs. We have a full range of handguns, rifles, & shotguns including custom AR-15 builds. We can order just about anything you want to get your trigger finger on.

 

  • llinois Concealed Carry Training Certification
  • Custom AR-15 builds
  • New guns, Used guns in stock
  • Special order what YOU want with no extra markup!
  • In house certified Gunsmithing!
  • In house Cerakote!!

Looking for something specific? Shoot us an email at sales@mmiguns.com.

