‘Minions’ Swarms The Box Office

Here’s a riddle: What’s yellow, has one eye, and raked in more than $100 million at the box office this weekend?
It’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which swarmed theaters to the tune of $108.5 million in ticket sales – and is poised to earn more than $128 million through the rest of 4th of July weekend. Add in international box office, and Minions has already made more than $200 million.
Top Gun: Maverick continued its impressive run, finishing second with another $25.5 million. Elvis ($19 million), Jurassic World Dominion ($15.6 million), and The Black Phone ($12.3 million) rounded out the top five.
Did you see Minions over the weekend? What other summer movies are you looking forward to?