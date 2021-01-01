Minimum Wage Increase Beginning Today
The state of Illinois is set to increase its minimum wage beginning today. Officials say minimum wage will increase to 11-dollars an hour for standard workers, six-dollars-and-sixty-cents an hour for tipped workers and eight-dollars-and-fifty-cents an hour for workers under the age of 18 who work less than 650 hours per calendar year. As of today, employers are required to pay workers under the age of 18 the full minimum wage if they work more than 650 hours in a calendar year.