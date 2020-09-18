Mills Road Street Closure Beginning Monday, Sept. 21
Mills Road from Richards Street to Rowell Avenue will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, September 21, 2020 in order to allow the CN railroad to complete rail crossing repairs. A detour route utilizing Richards Street, Route 52 (Manhattan Road), and Rowell Avenue will be posted. It is expected that the work will be completed and the road reopened by Saturday, September 26, 2020
Drivers are advised to reduce speed, exercise caution, and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area. For additional information contact the City of Joliet Department of Public Works at 815-724-4200.