Miller Selling Leg Dispenser

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

In honor of the holidays, Miller High Life is selling a limited-edition High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower.

The beer company says the leg beer tower is a nod to “A Christmas Story,” but lamp has a few key differences.

The leg is modeled after the brand’s “Girl in the Moon” from its labels but, just like in the movie, the lamp will arrive in a “fra-gee-lay” box.

High Life’s lamp lights up and is sold with three battery-powered, remote-controlled puck lights.

Consumers can also literally drink from it.

The 3-and-a-half-foot, 35-pound leg holds an entire six-pack worth of brews and dispenses it through a spout on the ankle.

The limited-run gift goes on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. ET for $120 at shop.millerhighlife.com.