Miller Selling Leg Dispenser
December 6, 2022 5:08PM CST
In honor of the holidays, Miller High Life is selling a limited-edition High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower.
The beer company says the leg beer tower is a nod to “A Christmas Story,” but lamp has a few key differences.
The leg is modeled after the brand’s “Girl in the Moon” from its labels but, just like in the movie, the lamp will arrive in a “fra-gee-lay” box.
High Life’s lamp lights up and is sold with three battery-powered, remote-controlled puck lights.
Consumers can also literally drink from it.
The 3-and-a-half-foot, 35-pound leg holds an entire six-pack worth of brews and dispenses it through a spout on the ankle.
The limited-run gift goes on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. ET for $120 at shop.millerhighlife.com.