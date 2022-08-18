Miller High Life Introduces Drive Bar Ice Cream

Ice-cream at stick neon icon. EPS10 vector illustration.

If you’ve ever had the urge to lick the walls of a dive bar, you can finally fulfill your fantasy.

Miller High Life has teamed up with Tipsy Scoop to create limited-edition Miller High Life Ice Cream Dive Bars.

The company’s site says, “To celebrate dive bars and the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar we partnered with Miller High Life to create the Ice Cream Dive Bar, taking all the best parts of the dive bar IRL and bringing them to your taste buds.”

The company describes the taste as, “High Life-infused ice cream; peanut swirl bringing the saltiness of the quintessential dive bar snack”; a hint of tobacco smoke flavor; gooey caramel swirl to rep that sticky floor feeling; and a sprinkle of carbonated candy for “the iconic Champagne of Beers effervescence.”

Each ice cream bar contains 5% alcohol.

Would you try this adult dessert? Yes

No View Results