Military Might: Zac Brown Designs a Limited Edition T-Shirt for the USO
Country music star Zac Brown offers to help raise funds for the USO, with a limited edition t-shirt, designed by his private team. For a 29-dollar donation, you receive the shirt as a “thank you” gift. Brown’s commitment to those who serve has been relentless, since his smash hit “Chicken Fried” topped the charts, over ten years ago. That’s when Brown committed to helping the United Service Organizations with their unwavering support for our sailors and soldiers.
In fact, Taste of Country reports that the Zac Brown Band pays tribute to America’s armed forces in their experimental new song, “Warrior.” “The multi-faceted band call on electronic production elements for the song, which honors the sacrifice of the men and women of the military. The second verse directly addresses the pain they face going into battle and returning home to a non-appreciative society.”
Brown’s band has also gotten rave reviews for their cover of “Dress Blues,” a song which pays tribute to a fallen young soldier.
The USO does so much more than put on shows, for our troops, overseas. When a member of our service transfers to a new base or has a sudden family need, for example, the USO has a fresh meal, some books or games, a computer with internet or a safe place to rest. Overseas, a soldier can record a reading of a bedtime story, and the USO will send it to her or his child, along with a new copy of the book.
Here is a copy of Zac Brown’s letter, at the USO website.
Every year, I look forward to the USO’s annual T-shirt tradition. As a longtime supporter of the USO, I couldn’t be more proud to show off my pride for the military, and my deep appreciation for the men and women in uniform fighting to keep us safe.
This year, this tradition is especially personal for me: My team at Zac Brown Collective had the amazing opportunity to design the limited edition 2020 USO T-shirt. I’ve heard supplies are quickly running out, so I’m reaching out to make sure you can get yours today.
Will you get your limited edition 2020 USO T-shirt now — for a donation of just $29 or more — in support of our military heroes?
These meaningful T-shirts keep us connected to all of our brave service members stationed around the world who make unimaginable sacrifices as they defend our country. Every dollar you give today will go toward providing our service members with crucial support to help them feel closer to home as they risk their lives to protect our freedoms.
I know many of you are patriotic military supporters, so I hope you’ll stand with me to honor our troops with your own limited edition 2020 USO T-shirt.
Thanks for showing up for our men and women in uniform — it truly means everything.
Zac