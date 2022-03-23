Miley Cyrus Cancels Festival Appearance after Lightning Strikes her Plane

Miley Cyrus had to cancel her Paraguay Festival headline appearance, after her plane got struck by lightning.
The terrifying event was caught on video, which Miley shared on her Instagram. And the storm left its mark as a dent on one wing, at minimum.
Her caption reads: “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew, band, friends, and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were, unfortunately, unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”
The daughter of country music legend, Billy Ray Cyrus, also posted a picture of the damaged plane. The real-life drama was no joking matter, like their comedic TV show from over a decade ago.
Miley’s fans were supportive, and wished her well in the comments.
She is currently on tour in South America, where she took the stage in Bogotá, Colombia, and at the Lollapalooza festival in Argentina and Chile.