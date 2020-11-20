Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa rock out in video for new song “Prisoner”
RCA RecordsMiley Cyrus and Dua Lipa got the weekend started early on Thursday with the release of their new song “Prisoner” and the tantalizing visuals to match.
The upbeat collaboration is set to a tempo that is the perfect balance of Dua’s techno and Miley’s rock vibes as the ladies sing about their strong connection to a person who they want to move on from but just can’t seem to.
During the chorus, the two croon, “Prisoner, prisoner, locked up/ Can’t get you off my mind, off my mind/ Lord knows I tried a million times, million times/ Why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?”
For the music video, Dua and Miley are driving a tour bus erratically before they head to the back to change clothes. As they are changing, the camera flashes between images of the “Midnight Sky” singer sensuously eating cherries with the bright red juice dripping down her neck, Miley and Dua dancing around together and shots of their bodies intertwined.
When that party is over, the two rock out on stage and perform the record to a packed audience. The video ends with Dua flipping the bird and a flashing message on the screen that reads, “In Loving Memory Of My Exes, Eat S***.”
“Prisoner” is the second single released off of Miley’s upcoming seventh studio album Plastic Hearts. The first was “Midnight Sky.”
Plastic Hearts is set to be released on November 27.
By Danielle Long
