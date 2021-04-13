Milestone For Silver Cross Hospital
Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has crossed a major milestone. The hospital has administered more than 25-thousand doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of April 6th. As of today, the hospital has administered 26,637 vaccine doses. Silver Cross has been heavily involved with administering vaccines in Will County since it received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on December 16th, 2020. To book your vaccine appointment go to Silvercross.org.
Each vaccine vial had 6 doses and Dr. Bulter prepared each syringe for a single dose.
