MIKE PENCE & THE FLY IS ALREADY A HALLOWEEN COSTUME
A fly lands on the head of Vice President Mike Pence during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (Justin Sullivan/Pool via AP)
Vice President Mike Pence with a fly on his head is already available as a Halloween costume. You can order the Debate Fly Wig combo for $49.95 from the website 3Wishes. The ad reads: “MAKE YOUR HEAD GREAT AGAIN! Look fly and steal the spotlight at your next party with this Debate Fly Wig, perfect for when being a fly on the wall just won’t do!” The look includes the fly, a “deluxe, high quality silver white wig” and an American flag lapel pin. You have to provide your own navy blue suit, white shirt and red tie.
