Migos’ label head responds to claims the group was “cheated out of millions”
Eric Lars Bakke / ESPN ImagesQuality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas has responded to a Migos lawsuit against their longtime attorney, Damien Granderson, alleging they were “cheated out of millions of dollars.”
“It is unfortunate that the same people that we have worked hard for, provided opportunities for, and championed for are now alleging that we have participated in any kind of immoral or unfair business practices or took advantage of them and their careers, especially while we are dealing with the death of an artist on our label that was dear to us,” Pee wrote on Instagram Thursday, referring to the shooting death of label artist Lil Marlo on Saturday.
According to a Variety report, the Migos’ complaint alleges malpractice, unjust enrichment and “glaring conflicts of interest” by Granderson, noting that he represented both the group and their label, Quality Control.
The suit also claims the group was “cheated out of millions of dollars” after Granderson negotiated record deals with 300 Entertainment, which the group left in 2017, and Capitol Records. Per Variety, the deal would allow Capitol to distribute all Quality Control Music-produced albums, allowing the QCM to profit “far more handsomely than was apparent from the face of the documents that Granderson personally presented to Migos for immediate execution.”
But Pee says the real problem is having to deal with “jealousy, hate, and lack of communication.”
“I will not stand by and let Quality Control Music’s reputation and everything we have built and sacrificed be tarnished by allegations of unfair and unjust business practices,” he wrote on Instagram.
By Rachel George
