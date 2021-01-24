      Weather Alert

Midwest Bracing For Big Snowstorm

Jan 24, 2021 @ 4:04pm

A big snowstorm is on its way to the Midwest.  The National Weather Service in Des Moines says that city could see up to a foot of snow on Monday.  Nebraska is set to get hit hard as well with the forecast calling for up to a foot in Lincoln and up to eight inches in Omaha.  Parts of Northern Kansas and Missouri are also expected to see up to a foot.  Meantime, the Weather Service in Chicago says northern Illinois could see a good bit of snow starting Monday afternoon.

