Midnight: Our Human Brain Isn’t Meant to Deal with It – For Real

Human Brain Not Meant To Stay Awake Past Midnight, Researchers Say

The human brain has a bed time–even if you don’t!

A study now finds that those who stay up past midnight tend to experience brain changes, which impact how they interact with the world… not always in the best ways.

They may view the world more negatively, engage in harmful behaviors and make impulsive decisions.

Murder, violent crime and the use of illicit substances are common after midnight.

So, maybe Grandma was not lying, when she said “nothing good happens after midnight.”

And maybe that’s why your carriage turns back into a pumpkin. 😉