      Weather Alert

Midland’s ready to “Let It Roll” on tour and on TV on Tuesday

Sep 16, 2019 @ 3:00pm

Big Machine Midland’s planning to Let It Roll Tuesday night on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Mark WystrachCameron Duddy, and Jess Carson are set to perform the track “Playboys,” from their #1 sophomore album, on the show. You can tune in to watch starting at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.

On Tuesday, the trio also kicks off their Let It Roll Tour — named for the new record — at New York City’s Terminal 5. Meanwhile, the album’s lead single, “Mr. Lonely,” is nearing country’s top twenty.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Having This Pick in Your Fantasy Football Draft Gives You the Best Chance of Winning
WCCQ On Demand
Toby Keith Freedom & Dignity Festival Cancelled
Headed Down the Old Town Road Toward a Huge Lawsuit?
Taylor Swift's Cat Makes the World's Wealthiest Animals List