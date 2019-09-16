Midland’s ready to “Let It Roll” on tour and on TV on Tuesday
Big Machine Midland’s planning to Let It Roll Tuesday night on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson are set to perform the track “Playboys,” from their #1 sophomore album, on the show. You can tune in to watch starting at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.
On Tuesday, the trio also kicks off their Let It Roll Tour — named for the new record — at New York City’s Terminal 5. Meanwhile, the album’s lead single, “Mr. Lonely,” is nearing country’s top twenty.
