Midland’s Mark Wystrach Describes his Laughable Sex Scene with Jessica Chastain

Not too often does a country music star have to act out a sex scene for a TV show, but here we are.
Mark Wystrach of Midland plays Gospel singer Gary Paxton in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” He gets to sing with Jessica Chastain, who plays Tammy. And they do a love scene together.
But Mark says that the sex scene wasn’t even close to being hot. Quote, “It was really funny and very technical. You’ve got cameras in front of you and you’re just trying not to laugh.
“It’s one of the most surreal and incredible things, and she was a [good] sport. I think at one point we had to stop filming, and everyone laughed for 10 minutes.”
Jessica recently posted a behind-the-scenes clip of them singing.
In a different interview, Mark says Midland’s music has been changing to match each member’s relationship status. He was going through a breakup during their first album. But now he says he’s “in a beautiful functioning relationship.”
Quote, “As musicians and songwriters we’ve grown, which comes from living, which comes from practicing, which comes from playing and experiencing.”