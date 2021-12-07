MIDLAND’S MARK WYSTRACH AND WIFE WELCOME BABY BOY

Midland’s Mark Wystrach and his wife, Ty Haney have a baby boy! Ty gave birth to their second child on Sunday, (Dec. 5) and posted the news on Instagram the following day. Calling his new son, Champie, Mark posted a photo of him sleeping on his chest and wearing a cactus onesie.
He wrote: “I present to you, our lil hombre… Champie. Born happy and healthy yesterday at precisely 5 o’clock. Thanks for all of your prayers and positive thoughts for Ty and our son…They’re doing great and I’m overwhelmed with joy! Btw, he was 8lbs 13 oz!”
The couple also has a two-year-old daughter named Sundance.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mark Wystrach (@markaroo)
A post shared by Mark Wystrach (@markaroo)