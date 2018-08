NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: L-R) Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, and Jess Carson of musical group Midland attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Midland was interviewed by UPROXX.COM about their favorite Honky-Tonks. Now based on some of the venues its mostly picked from where they’ve played, so naturally with Midland being a Texas based band, there’s quite a few Texas Honky- Tonks.

In fact Midland’s top 4 are all Texas Honky-Tonks, but what makes them so great? What’s the criteria to be a “Deserving Honky-Tonk?” Well the band goes into detail in the interview and you can read all about it right HERE