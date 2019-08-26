Midland, Morgan Wallen, Jimmie Allen & Ashley McBryde to announce CMA noms on Wednesday
CMAJimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde will unveil the first nominees for this year’s CMA Awards, starting at 8 a.m. local time Wednesday on ABC’s Good Morning America.
Morgan Wallen will follow the big reveal by performing the title track of his debut album, If I Know Me.
Midland then joins Morgan to announce the remaining nominees at 10 a.m. ET. You’ll be able to watch via the Twitter and YouTube channels of both the CMA and Billboard.
You’ll also be able to see Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde again at 1 p.m. ET on ABC’s Strahan & Sara.
Then tune in Wednesday, November 13 at 8 p.m. ET, when Carrie Underwood hosts the 53rd CMA with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire on ABC.
