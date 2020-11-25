Microsoft May Turn XBox into a TV App
Close portrait of a group of diversity looking kids, boys and girls playing videogame sitting on the sofa holding game controllers, talking and laughing
Wanna “Play Smarter Not Harder“? Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer has hinted that an Xbox app could be coming, to your Smart TV soon.
The fact that a TV app could even happen was brought up by Spencer, last month, when he talked about TV streaming sticks for the Microsoft xCloud Service: “I think you’re going to see it in the next 12 months,” Spencer said. “I don’t think anything is going to stop us from doing that.”
Before you get all flustered, don’t worry Xbox will not be getting rid of their popular gaming console.