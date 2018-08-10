Mickey Mouse, Minnie, and Donald Duck can Help your Kids Go to Sleep

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 22: Singer Katy Perry (C) stands on stage next to Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse during a star ceremony in celebration of the 90th anniversary of Disney's Minnie Mouse at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

If you’re having issues getting your kid you sleep Disney wants to help you out. The company has launched a new hotline service that connects your child with Mickey, who tells them it’s time to go to sleep. Disney partnered with certified pediatric sleep coach Lauren Olson to come up with the hotline. All parents have to do is call 877-7-MICKEY to hear the happy mouse telling their child it’s time to hit the hay. The hotline also has the voices of Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Goofy available as options. It will only be available through August 31st. Here’s more from Fox News.