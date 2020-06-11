Mickey Guyton’s Open Letter to the Country Music Community

* * *
“Billboard“ asked MICKEY GUYTON to write a letter, to advise the country music community on how they can play a role in the healing process. That’s a lot to ask for in one letter, but she was definitely up to it.
She started out by paying tribute to the African American men, women, and children who’ve lost their lives to law enforcement. Quote, “The treatment of black people in America is heartbreaking.” As for recommendations…
She asks Music Row to go outside the typical talent pool and “look for artists and musicians in the black and brown communities.” And she’s not just talking about performers. Provide opportunities for people of color in all avenues of the business.
Hire interns, be mentors, and nurture those who haven’t been given the usual opportunities. She adds, “But don’t do so to fill a quota. We don’t want handouts. Hire them because you believe they are the best man or woman for the job.”
Most importantly, she wants us all to speak up. Quote, “Your voice matters. You cannot stay silent, as silence in the face of racism is the equivalent of acceptance of racism. If we all speak up as individuals, then our collective voice of anti-racism will be deafening and undeniable.”