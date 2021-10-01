Mickey Guyton will receive the “Breakout Artist of the Year” award at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event, in addition to performing. The show will air live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 13th at 8 p.m., our time (9 p.m. ET) on CMT.
Mickey responded to the honor on social media writing, “Look at God. Thank you so much @cmt for this incredible honor. This means more than you know.”
This marks only the fourth time in event history this honor will be bestowed. Previous recipients are Chris Stapleton (2015), Kelsea Ballerini (2016) and Ashley McBryde (2019).
This year’s CMT Artists of the Year honorees include Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs.
