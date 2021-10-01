      Weather Alert

Mickey Guyton will Receive the “Breakout Artist of the Year” Award at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

Oct 1, 2021 @ 12:03pm

Mickey Guyton will receive the “Breakout Artist of the Year” award at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event, in addition to performing. The show will air live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 13th at 8 p.m., our time (9 p.m. ET) on CMT.

Mickey responded to the honor on social media writing, “Look at God.  Thank you so much @cmt for this incredible honor.  This means more than you know.”

This marks only the fourth time in event history this honor will be bestowed. Previous recipients are Chris Stapleton (2015), Kelsea Ballerini (2016) and Ashley McBryde (2019).

This year’s CMT Artists of the Year honorees include Chris StapletonGabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs.

FAST FACTS

  • Mickey’s debut album, Remember Her Name, came out on Friday, Sept. 24th.
  • The project includes previously released songs “What Are You Going To Tell Her?,”  and ” and “Black Like Me.”

Popular Posts
In-Person Holiday Traditions Returning To Chicago This Year
Fall Harvest Underway
'Yellowstone' Fans Have One Big Question
CDC:  It Will Be Safe for Children to Trick-Or-Treat This Halloween
Bears Fans Petition Team to Fire Matt Nagy After Loss to Browns
Connect With Us Listen To Us On