Mickey Guyton Shares a Racist Tweet She Got, Calls for Love and Acceptance

A Twitter troll posted a disgusting, racist message to Mickey Guyton on Friday. It starts with “We don’t want your kind in country music,” and goes terribly downhill, from there. It’s too vile for us to share, but it’s on Mickey’s Instagram.
Sadly, it sounds like this is nothing new for her, but this time she’s sharing it hoping to maybe flip the script. She wrote, “I show you this so you guys [can] continue the fight for equality and love and acceptance.”
Tons of her friends saw the post and offered up support. Country Now grabbed a bunch of them. Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild wrote, “So sorry, Mickey. Sending you love. You are a queen.”
Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard said, “If only this person was educated on the history of country music. I’m sorry you have to see this B.S. Rise above and keep crushing it.”
Cassadee Pope wrote, “They say it with their handle in plain sight.”
And Jimmie Allen hit the nail on the head, writing, “Oh, you know . . . just another Saturday for us.”