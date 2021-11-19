      Weather Alert

Mickey Guyton requests prayers as her nine-month-old son, Grayson, is admitted to the ICU

Nov 19, 2021 @ 5:00pm

ABC

Mickey Guyton reached out to fans on Twitter Thursday night to update them on a scary family situation, and to ask for prayers.

“I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the ICU,” she wrote. “The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please please pray.”

Mickey’s nine-month-old baby boy, Grayson, is the only child of the singer and her husband, Grant Savoy. He was born in February 2021. After his arrival, Mickey announced the new addition to the family with a snapshot of Grayson in his bassinet and a caption reading, “The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done.”

After she shared the news of Grayson’s hospitalization, fans poured into the comments section on the singer’s post to offer their prayers and support. Among them were some of her fellow artists, including Tenille Arts, Adam Hambrick and Runaway June’s Natalie Stovall.

On Friday, Mickey shared an update. “He’s not in the clear yet but he’s on the mend,” she wrote. “Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support.”

Along with her post, she included a black-and-white photo of her husband holding Grayson to his chest in their hospital room.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep That Fake Xmas Tree - Or Get One Now. Here's WHY.
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Keep Your Holidays HAPPY.
Win a 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
Jefferson Street Bridge May Be Open Before Christmas
Connect With Us Listen To Us On