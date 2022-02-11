      Weather Alert

Mickey Guyton Ready for ‘Full Circle Moment’ at Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI

Feb 11, 2022 @ 11:15am
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Mickey Guyton Ready for ‘Full Circle Moment’ at Sunday’s Super Bowl

Mickey Guyton prepares for the experience of a lifetime this weekend as she takes to the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, to perform the National Anthem before the start of the Super Bowl game.  The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (February 13th).

While the oppportunity is an honor, Mickey tells us it’s also what she calls a “full circle moment.”

“This is such a full circle moment for me.  I wanted to become a singer after I saw LeAnn Rimes sing the National Anthem at a Texas Rangers baseball game, and here I am as a grown woman that’s going to be standing on that field singing this song, and my intentions are togetherness.  There’s so much divisiveness, and I just hope that everybody sees themself in this performance, and I’m just so grateful.”

The Super Bowl is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. [6:30 p.m. ET] on NBC or streaming live on Peacock.

FAST FACTS

  • With the release of her album Remember Her Name, Mickey made history as the first Black artist to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album.
  • The title track “Remember Her Name” also landed Mickey Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.
  • The Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, April 3rd in Las Vegas.

 

TAGS
#Gratitude #MickeyGuyton #Mylestones #NationalAnthem #SuperBowlLVI
Popular Posts
EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Images Make Us Crave THIS
What's the Most Hated Zodiac Sign? It's Not Who You Might Think...
KID NEWS: 8-Year-Old Becomes 'Published' Author - 'By His Self'
A Guy Bought 264 Lottery Tickets - Here's What Happened
Joliet West High School Alert: Joliet Police Investigate Social Media Threat
Connect With Us Listen To Us On