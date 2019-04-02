Mick Jagger to Undergo Heart Surgery

- Following news that the Rolling Stones have postponed their North American tour we now learn that frontman Mick Jagger may have heart surgery this week.
- According to the Drudge Report, citing “unidentified sources,” the 75-year-old rocker will have surgery in New York to place a stent, possibly this Friday.
- According to a band announcement on Saturday, all US and Canada dates have been postponed. It didn’t specifically say what medical treatment the singer was receiving but did note that a full recovery is expected. The current plan is to hit the road this summer. Here’s the complete story from Rolling Stone.
Comments