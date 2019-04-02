Mick Jagger to Undergo Heart Surgery
By Roy Gregory
Apr 2, 2019 @ 6:46 AM
INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Musician Keith Richards, singer Mick Jagger and musician Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones perform during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 14, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Following news that the Rolling Stones have postponed their North American tour we now learn that frontman Mick Jagger may have heart surgery this week.
  • According to the Drudge Report, citing “unidentified sources,” the 75-year-old rocker will have surgery in New York to place a stent, possibly this Friday.
  • According to a band announcement on Saturday, all US and Canada dates have been postponed. It didn’t specifically say what medical treatment the singer was receiving but did note that a full recovery is expected. The current plan is to hit the road this summer. Here’s the complete story from Rolling Stone. 
