Michelle Obama recalls taking her engagement ring off after an early argument with Barack Obama
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for GlamourOn the latest episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, the former first lady and talk show host Conan O’Brien sat down to discuss all things marriage — and Mrs. Obama shared a surprising incident.
Michelle recalled how she strategically took off her engagement ring after an argument with her then fiancé, Barack Obama — but, she said, it was only for the “effect.”
“When we were engaged, I got mad at him about something, and I took my engagement ring off, and I said ‘Forget this, who needs this,’ and I threw the ring,” Michelle admitted to O’Brien. “We were in my car. I wasn’t really throwing it out. I threw it where I would know it would go. I didn’t mean it. I wasn’t like ‘this is it’ — it was [the] effect.”
Michelle said that moment still serves as a reminder for Barack of “how fast and quickly” she can go from 0-100.
“I had to learn that he feels things much more deeply over a longer period of time,” she continued. “So I had to learn how not to go there. You have to learn to communicate in a way that the other person is going to hear it.”
Michelle and Barack will celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary next month. So what’s the key to a lasting marriage, two children, and two presidential terms in the White House? Picking your best teammate.
“If we looked at marriage as a real team, you want your teammate to be a winner,” Michelle added, “then you want LeBron [James].”
Your own version, of course, since the NBA star is also married.
By Rachel George
