Michelle Obama announces ‘Becoming’ Netflix documentary that will launch on May 6
Courtesy of NetflixNext month, fans will get an “intimate look into the life” of former first lady Michelle Obama in the new Netflix documentary Becoming, which is based on her bestselling memoir of the same name.
The streamer announced on Monday that the new doc, which will chronicle Mrs. Obama’s 34-city Becoming book tour in 2018-2019, will officially launch on May 6.
Mrs. Obama shared the news on social media with a personal message.
“I’m excited to share that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren that shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir,” she wrote. “During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film.”
She later went on to share her personal struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As many of you know, I’m a hugger,” she wrote on Instagram. “My whole life, I’ve seen it as the most natural and equalizing gesture one human can make toward another — the easiest way of saying, ‘I’m here for you.’ And this is one of the toughest parts of our new reality: Things that once felt simple — going to see a friend, sitting with someone who is hurting, embracing someone new — are now not simple at all.”
As previously reported, the book version of Becoming sheds light on Mrs. Obama’s childhood, her life with former President Barack Obama, their time in the White House and more. It was an immediate success, selling two million copies in just 15 days, according to the book’s publisher.
The former first lady also recently received a Grammy win in the Best Spoken Word category for the audio version of Becoming.
