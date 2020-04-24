Michael Stipe, Patti Smith, Flea among artists performing at virtual Earth Day festival Sunday
Courtesy of Pathway to ParisR.E.M.‘s Michael Stipe, Patti Smith and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea are among the artists set to perform this Sunday during an online festival presented by the Pathway to Paris organization, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
The event, dubbed “Earth Day 50: A Virtual Festival for Our Planet,” will begin at 4 p.m. ET at Pathway to Paris’ Instagram Live page.
The organization, which seeks to raise awareness about and encourage action to combat climate change, was co-founded by Jesse Paris Smith, Patti’s daughter, and cellist Rebecca Foon, both of whom also will perform. In addition, the lineup includes Cat Power, Ben Harper, Johnny Depp and Willie Nelson‘s son Micah.
A statement about the event notes, “The entire world is connected today not only by this global issue which concerns us all, but in a very extreme sense, as our minds are connected by the fears, anxiety, and facts of the coronavirus.”
The statement adds, “Climate change is a global concern, and we have seen with Covid-19 what can happen when the world truly works together to come up with solutions in a time of crisis. Let’s treat the climate situation with that same urgency and passion.”
People who watch the festival can donate to Pathway to Paris via a Go Fund Me page launched by the organization.
