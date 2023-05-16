Michael Ray’s “Workin’ On It” is him to a T

Michael Ray‘s new song, “Workin’ On It,” is out now.

The feel-good track was written by a superstar team of artists and songwriters: Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Jesse Frasure and Josh Osborne. Despite not writing it, Michael says “Workin’ On It’” still chronicles his life story.

“If there’s a song on this EP that’s me, it’s probably ‘Workin’ On It,’” Michael says. “It’s the idea that old cars need pieces, there’s always a project to do, but maybe the biggest project of all is … me. And that’s great. Knowing you’re always gonna try to be better, but, you know, also finding the fun in that. Isn’t that what life is all about?”

Michael paired the release of “Workin’ On It” with a relatable, slice-of-life music video.

Of the clip’s storyline, he shares, “Life isn’t hard or some big mystery. Even though hard things happen, you can choose to sink into those times or lift yourself up, find the good and make some happy for other people. That’s how I was raised, and that was something I wanted to throw out there. We get to pick how we act and what we do. That’s what ‘Workin’ On It’ and this video are all about.”

“Workin On It” is the latest preview of Michael’s forthcoming Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP. Arriving on June 23, the project will include the previously released “Get Her Back.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.