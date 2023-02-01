Michael Ray’s got new music and a new lease on life

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Michael Ray‘s busy working on new music as he gets ready to hit the road in 2023.

He’ll launch his new tour February 18 in Los Fresnos, Texas, on the heels of being in the studio with producer Michael Knox, who’s best known for his work with Jason Aldean.

“My romance with the business of music was starting to take its toll on me,” Michael Ray confesses. “Things really come into focus when you take the time to live a little life.”

He finds that’s making a difference both in the studio and onstage.

“The main things that have kept me going this year is my family, friends, and these incredible fans that have become friends,” he reflects. “I think they’ll see a lot of life lived in these songs, and hopefully they’ll see themselves in it, too.”

The first taste of Michael’s follow-up to 2021’s Higher Education should arrive sometime this spring.

