98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Michael Ray’s been teasing a new love track

January 30, 2024 2:15PM CST
Share
Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

New music could be on the way for Michael Ray.

Michael recently took to Instagram to share a snippet of an unreleased new song, “Nothin’ Else.”

The midtempo romantic tune boasts the lyrics: “Love me like you ain’t got nothing else/ Left to your name but tonight/ Love me like you ain’t got nothing else/ But being mine on your mind.”

“Thinkin we release this one soon. Whatcha think?” Michael captioned his Instagram video.

Michael’s latest release is “We Should Get a Drink Sometime,” which follows 2023’s Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP. The six-track project features the Meghan Patrick-assisted “Spirits and Demons,” which is currently in the top 40 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Scenery and Images Make Us Crave THIS
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
5

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: An Egg a Day Keeps the Doctor Away?

Recent Posts