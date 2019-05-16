Michael Ray will be “Caught Up in the Country” as he plays Rodney’s Atkins’ annual CMA Fest show

Atlantic/CurbMichael Ray will headline Rodney Atkins’ 9th Annual Music City Gives Back Concert the week of CMA Fest in Nashville.

The Monday, June 3 event will take place in Ascend Park on the Riverfront in Music City. Rodney will host the evening, while Michael will close the show. Look for more artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Music City Gives Back show benefits the W.O. Smith Music School, which provides music lessons to the children of Nashville.

Rodney’s top twenty hit, “Caught Up in the Country,” has just been certified gold. Michael’s also just put out a new stripped-down version of his latest single, “Her World or Mine.” You can check it out on YouTube.

