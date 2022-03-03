MICHAEL RAY TO RELEASE ‘HOLY WATER’ TO RADIO

Michael Ray‘s new single, called “Holy Water,” will be released to Country radio next week. The song follows his fourth and latest chart-topper “Whiskey And Rain.” Both songs are featured on Michael’s Higher Education EP which was released in August.
He said, “Back in the day, my family was part of building this little church off a dirt road. It’s the church my grandfather grew up in, my dad grew up in and then pastored, we grew up in it, and now, my sisters are working to rejuvenate it. ‘Holy Water’ takes me right back to being a boy in that church, sitting in a wooden pew listening to some of the greatest truths I hold onto to this day.”
Michael performs tonight (Thursday, March 3rd) in Foxborough, MA at the Six String Grill & Stage.
