MICHAEL RAY READIES NEW EP

Michael Ray has been working hard in the studio to finish up a new six-song EP called Dive Bars & Broken Hearts, due out on June 23rd. This time around, Michael opted to work with producer Michael Knox, perhaps best-known for being Jason Aldean‘s long-time producer.

Of the project, Michael said, “Taking time to really think about what I wanted to say, writing some and listening to a whole lot of songs, I realized: people aren’t singing about what happens when you go from wild-eyed kid to anything other than a settled down husband and young father. So, this is country for the rest of us, for kids who only really listened to country music, who know their Gilley from their Conlee or their Conley… and we’re out there! I can’t wait to get some of this out there for people who love this kind of straight up country.”

Michael’s current headlining tour runs through late August. His next scheduled date is on April 13th in Athens, OH.

