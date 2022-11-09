Michael Oher, Who Inspired ‘The Blind Side’, Ties the Knot With Partner of 17 Years

Football center ready to snap ball

A former NFL player, who inspired the movie, The Blind Side, is now a married man.

Michael Oher married his longtime girlfriend of 17 years, Tiffany Roy.

He posted a photo from their wedding day on his Instagram.

The couple have four kids, two boys and two girls.

Their oldest son, Kobi, walked his mom down the aisle, to the music of Beyonce‘s Halo.

Oher played for the Baltimore Ravens, the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers, until his retirement in 2016.