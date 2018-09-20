Michael Ketterer Performed His Garth Brooks Song on “America’s Got Talent”, He will Join Garth @ Notre Dame Stadium Next Month
MICHAEL KETTERER didn’t win “America’s Got Talent” last night.  America voted for Shin Lim, the guy with the amazing card tricks.  But this is still pretty cool.

Michael was SIMON COWELL’S ‘golden buzzer’ pick this season, so during the semi-finals Simon asked if GARTH BROOKSwould write a song for Michael to perform in the finals.  And he DID.

It was called “The Courage to Love”, and Michael sang it last night . . . and blew everyone away.  Simon said, quote, “I’m overwhelmed.  Garth if you’re watching, I cannot tell you how much I love you for what you just did for this man.

“People don’t do this normally, and he took the time, wrote the song.  Garth, I said this in an email, and I want to say it to you in person: You are a gentleman and a star, and Michael, you were amazing.”

And even though Michael didn’t win, Garth has already invited him to sing at his concert at Notre Dame Stadium October 20th, in front of 85,000 people.

 

