Michael Keaton Revealed Why ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Taking So Long

Recently, Michael Keaton shared more on why it is taking so long to release the sequel to the classic, Beetlejuice.

Keaton said, “The one thing that he and I decided on early, early, early on from the beginning was that if we ever did it again, I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology. It had to feel handmade.”

He continued, “It’s the most exciting thing. When you get to do that again after years of standing in front of a giant screen, pretending somebody’s across the way from you, this is just enormous fun.”

He added, “We thought, ‘You got to get this right. Otherwise, just don’t do it. Let’s just go on with our lives and do other things.’ Once we got there, I said, ‘Okay, let’s just go for it. Let’s just see if we can do it, if we can pull this off.'”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be out on September 6th.

Which of the original cast members would you be disappointed if he or she didn’t appear in the sequel?