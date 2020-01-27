      Weather Alert

Michael Jordan Reacts to Kobe Bryant’s Death

Jan 27, 2020 @ 6:21am
FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The world is mourning the loss of one of the greatest players in NBA history, Kobe Bryant.
Michael Jordan, another great, has released a statement on the tragic loss.

Former Lakers team mate Shaquille O’Neal had 2 tweets

An hour later he tweeted this:

 

