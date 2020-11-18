Michael B. Jordan Is People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive”
Jimmy Kimmel Live delivered the news that Michael B. Jordan is this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive”, and he says it’s always been a running joke he would never win this. “But it’s a good club to be a part of.”
He added that the women in his family “are definitely proud of this” title. “When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”