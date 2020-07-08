Metra Rock Island Train In Mokena Hits Pedestrian
A pedestrian has been hit by a train in Mokena. An investigation is taking place at Hamilton Road and Front Street. According to the Mokena Police Department, Metra is handling the investigation. The Metra train #205 scheduled to arrive in Joliet at 10 a.m. will not operate past Mokena according to a tweet from Metra. Train #109 will accommodate passengers. Delays expected on the Rock Island line from Joliet to Mokena. No word on the circumstances surrounding the pedestrian that was hit. An eye witness tells WJOL that yellow tape borders their yard near the accident and train tracks.