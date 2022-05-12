Metra Passenger Killed After Train Hits Truck In Clarendon Hills

A Metra passenger is dead after their train hit a semi-trailer in west suburban Clarendon Hills. Officials say the train slammed into the truck yesterday morning at Prospect Avenue when the driver became stuck behind another vehicle. The driver was able to get out of the semi before impact. Four other people on the train were injured in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, which is the second accident to kill a passenger in Metra history.
Metra is resuming limited service on the BNSF Line after yesterday morning’s crash involving a train and a semi in Clarendon Hills. The Clarendon Hills station is open only for riders exiting outbound trains; no riders will be picked up at the stop. Riders are still encouraged to seek alternate methods of transportation, including Metra’s Union Pacific West and Rock Island Lines. BNSF will operate on a modified Saturday schedule. All LOCAL trains will make all stops with the exception of Clarendon Hills. Express trains will remain as scheduled. Delays are expected near the incident site.