Metra May Add Trains To Heritage Corridor Following Survey Results
If you ride Metra along the Heritage Corridor line and would like see more trains than Metra wants you to fill out their survey.
Heritage Corridor trains run through Joliet, Lockport, Romeoville, Lemont, Willow Springs, and Summit to Union Station. It’s an expensive proposition to add trains and Metra wants to make sure the ridership is there. If they do add trains, where should they start? Should there be another inbound trip in the morning or later in the day? To answer these questions and add your input go to metrarail.com/heritagesurvey until March 1st.